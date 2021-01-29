Antas and Garrucha Screenings in Almeria Reveal Five Positives

THE Antas and Garrucha screenings in Almeria have revealed five positive cases of COVID-19.

The population screening has been completed in the municipalities of Antas and Garrucha by the Junta de Andalucia using the Andalusian Health Service (SAS). The mass screenings of the towns revealed that five people were positive for COVID-19.

As usual all the attendees were invited to attend the events by an SMS, and participation was strictly voluntary. Antas saw some 350 people invited to attend the screening, of which 195 residents attended. The tests used are quick, and only take around 15 minutes to return the results.

In the town of Garrucha the attendance rate hit 52 per cent, of the 400 people that had been invited to be screened. The City Council for Garrucha thanked everyone for taking part and also issued reminders of the importance of complying with COVID-19 restrictions. They also recommended that people only leave their houses for essential trips and recommended the avoidance of social contacts.

This week the towns of Olula del Rio and Laujar de Andarax have also been tested.

Other screenings in Almeria were carried earlier in January and the the Sorbas and Caroneras COVID-19 screenings revealed eight positives. They were on average attended by just over half those invited. Carboneras saw a participation rate of just over 61 per cent as 244 attended and six cases of the virus were found.

