30 Per Cent of the People Vaccinated in Spain Are from Andalucia

30 Per Cent of the people already vaccinated for the coronavirus in Spain are from Andalucia.

Elías Bendodo, Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior has explained that of the people vaccinated in Spain, 30% are from Andalucia. He has also asked the government to “assert itself within Europe” to ensure that a sufficient supply of vaccine is made available.

In a visit to Malaga’s Antequera Regional Hospital along with Jesús Aguirre the Minister of Health and Families, Bendodo has commented on the progress of vaccination programme in Andalucia. He stated that they would like the vaccination rate to be “much higher”, but that so far 50,000 people have been vaccinated. This means that of those in Spain having already taken the second dose, one in three is from Andalucia.

He explained that if they had followed the Government advice of using 100% of the vaccines rather than keeping a security fund of 20% of the vaccines behind, then they would not have been able to deliver the second dose to thousands of Andalucians. This in turn would have wasted first dose that had been given.

He also explained that Andalucia requests that “Spain asserts itself within Europe and that Europe asserts itself in the negotiations with pharmaceutical companies.”

At the current point in time Spain is lagging behind the rest of Europe in vaccination rates.

