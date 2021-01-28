UPDATE: French PM Reacts After Man Kills Two in Revenge Rampage.

-- Advertisement --



EARLIER we reported that an employee of a Pôle Emploi agency in Valence (Drôme), was shot and killed, however, it now appears that the second person shot in the nearby town of Guilherand-Granges (Ardèche) has sadly died from their injuries – while three police officers were also injured.

The man first opened fire before 9am in a Pôle Emploi agency in Valence, killing an employee – while about twenty people were said to be present in the premises at the time of the event.

The shooter then fled, in the direction of Guilherand-Granges, in Ardèche, located west of Valence. He went to a company, Faun Environnement, which notably manufactures bodywork and trailers, where he shot another person who later died in hospital.

The police were able to arrest the man around 9.45 am, on the Mistral bridge which connects the two towns, Valence and Guilherand-Granges, by hitting his car. Three police officers were slightly injured during this intervention.

New information has come forward about the 45-year-old attacker. He is an engineer from Meurthe-et-Moselle who worked at Faun Environnement and, according to information from France Bleu Drôme Ardèche, he was made redundant from this company about ten years ago and was said to be seeking revenge for being unable to find employment since. There were around 40 employees when the man opened fire in the company.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex issued a statement on the tragic incident via Twitter: “The tragedy that occurred in Valence mourns the whole country. To the families and loved ones of the victims, I address my support and assure them of the solidarity of the Nation. My thoughts are with the staff of Pôle Emploi in the Drôme, which I share emotion and sadness.“

La drame survenu à Valence endeuille le pays tout entier.

Aux familles et aux proches des victimes, j'adresse mon soutien et les assure de la solidarité de la Nation.

Mes pensées accompagnent les personnels de Pôle emploi dans la Drôme dont je partage l'émotion et la tristesse. — Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) January 28, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UPDATE: French PM Reacts After Man Kills Two in Revenge Rampage”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.