Employee Shot Dead at French Governmental Agency Pôle Emploi.
AN employee of a Pôle Emploi agency in Valence, in Drôme, was shot and killed and another person was injured in an assault that occurred within the last few hours on Thursday, January 28.
The victim at Pôle Emploi, which registers unemployed people, helps them find jobs and provides them with financial aid, sadly died instantly from the attack, while the suspect was eventually arrested – but not before shooting someone else.
The suspect, a 45-year-old man, is said to have broken into the governmentally building around 9am and opened fire on the employee before escaping on foot.
The man ran to the other side of the Rhône, toward the Guilherand-Granges, where he again used his weapon and shot an employee of a nearby recycling company. The gunman then took the road back to Valence and hit a police car. He was arrested and taken into custody.
According to early reports, the man is completely unknown to the police and intelligence services and it is not yet known why he committed these horrendous acts.
