Employee Shot Dead at French Governmental Agency Pôle Emploi.

-- Advertisement --



AN employee of a Pôle Emploi agency in Valence, in Drôme, was shot and killed and another person was injured in an assault that occurred within the last few hours on Thursday, January 28.

The victim at Pôle Emploi, which registers unemployed people, helps them find jobs and provides them with financial aid, sadly died instantly from the attack, while the suspect was eventually arrested – but not before shooting someone else.