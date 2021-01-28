The WHO Team in Wuhan Leaves Quarantine

THE World Health Organization (WHO) team in Wuhan leaves quarantine, ready for their search for the origins of the virus responsible for the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO team of researchers has finally been able to leave quarantine after 14 days. The team has been kept in self-isolation in the Chinese city of Wuhan, but they are now ready to start the fieldwork and go in search of the origins of the deadly virus.

The researchers have been seen leaving their quarantine hotel, but it was unclear as they got on the bus exactly where they were headed for. In what has become a politically charged project it is not currently known exactly where the researchers will be able to visit and who they will be able to talk to. There is the alleged possibility that the Chinese government will not allow the researchers free access to all areas and people that they need to assess and talk to.

It is expected that the group of scientists will visit hospitals and the seafood market which had previously been linked to the initial COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China during 2019.

The team are expecting that it could be a long journey in order to fully understand how the outbreak started but they expect to make good progress during the investigation.

China have been in opposition to an independent investigation and have defended their responses to the COVID-19 crisis.

