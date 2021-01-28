Body Found in The Sea at Las Olas Beach in Almeria

A BODY has been found floating in the sea at Las Olas Beach in Almeria.

According to reports from Emergencias 112 Andalucia the tragic discovery was made this morning when the body of a man was discovered in the sea near the beach of Las Olas in the Almeria capital.

A witness called 112 at around 6.30am this morning, January 28 to report that they thought they had seen a corpse next to the beach’s shore, floating in the water.

The coordinating centre immediately called the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES), the Almeria Maritime Rescue and the Local Police to attend the scene at the beach.

National Police along with health personnel have since confirmed that they discovered the corpse of a man believed to be 45 years old. No further information is known at this time.

