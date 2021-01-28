Velez-Malaga Prepares €2.8 Million to Aid Families

VELEZ-MALAGA prepares a grant of €2.8 million in order to aid local families.

The City Council of Velez-Malaga is aiming to help local families out with the supply of basic necessities in the form of a grant worth nearly €3 million.

Víctor González, Councillor for Social Rights and Equality explained how during the pandemic the need of local families has grown drastically. Before the pandemic they were helping around 4,500 families, but this is now increased by over 3,500 families to give a total of around 8,000 families that are in need of help.

During 2020 the City Council were able to help with over €1 million worth of emergency financial aid. The municipal food bank benefited from an investment of over €235,000, while the Emmaus soup kitchen saw its contributions from the City Council increased from €45,000 to €110,000.

González said, “We continue to seek all possible resources so that no one is left behind and this new direct aid of about €3 million that we announce today demonstrates this.”

The City Council aims to help people purchase basic food supplies and necessities and also to be able to maintain vital supplies, for example electricity and water. The help will be available to family units in the area under certain conditions and the application process will be announced soon.

