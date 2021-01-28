Infections Down in Andalucia But Covid Deaths Remain Above 80 Again.

THE Ministry of Health has reported 3,676 new positive cases in the last 24 hours which is almost 3,000 less than yesterday.

Sadly though, 82 deaths were registered in figures published today (January 28) meaning that the death toll has been above 80 for the third consecutive day.

Worryingly, the community continues to break records in terms of hospitalisations and with 4,417, it is about to exceed 4,500 admissions, the threshold of the first-bed expansion plan that the Board activated last week and which has already been replaced by another plan announced this week to make up to 7,500 beds available.

To tackle the growing problem in Andalucia, yesterday, President of the Board, Juanma Moreno, made the positive announcement during a visit to the Virgen del Rocío children’s hospital in Sevilla, where he explained that he wants to put “all the resources of health, public and private, at the service of Andalucians.”

Juanma Moreno is said to have reached an agreement with the employers’ association of private hospitals to refer patients with different pathologies, including those from Covid, to these centres.

However, Moreno has been critical about the recent appointed of Carolina Darias (who recently replaced Salvador Illa), stating that in the middle of the third wave a person with no experience has become the Minister of Health.

“You will have to catch up, and that takes time, a lot of contacts and a track record. It does not seem reasonable to me that an absolutely new person should take the helm of the pandemic in the middle of the third wave,” he said.

