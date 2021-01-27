Good News in Andalucia: Private Hospitals to Help Ease Covid Pressure.

THE Ministry of Health has reached an agreement with the employers’ association of private hospitals to refer patients with different pathologies, including those from Covid, to these centres.

President of the Board, Juanma Moreno, made the positive announcement during a visit to the Virgen del Rocío children’s hospital, where he explained that he wants to put “all the resources of health, public and private, at the service of Andalucians.”

Recently, the Andalucian Government revealed that there is “a Covid piggy bank” for unforeseen events worth €450 million included in the 2021 Budget, meaning these funds could be used to pay the private companies.

Moreno reiterated that patients who go to private services will not have to pay any amount, although the SAS will pay these treatments to the owner companies. It has not provided an estimate of how much SAS plans to spend on these services.

The cost will be calculated based on the prices that exist and are already applied when referring, for example, diagnostic tests or interventions to the private sector.

Yesterday (January 26), new figures published by the Ministry of Health and Families, brought the total number of COVID-related deaths in the region to more than 6,000 and with 4,119 confirmed patients with COVID-19 currently admitted to Andalucian hospitals – of which 570 are in ICU – this news will be a boost to public hospitals who are under pressure.

Moreno has also said that Andalucia is already preparing for a foreseeable scenario of an increase of COVID patients and has approved plans that would enable 15,384 conventional beds and 2,622 ICU beds throughout the community – which would be achieved by suspending interventions to other types of patients – hence the need for the private sector to help.

The aim is for no patient to have to wait in the corridors in order to be allocated a bed in a public hospital or to find that there is no place for them in the ICU.

