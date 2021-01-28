France’s Complex “Bloody Cave” Murder Trial Nears Verdict

A MONTPELLIER court is close to reaching a verdict in France’s complex “Bloody Cave” murder trial with a man accused of kidnapping and murdering his late wife’s one-night lover.

Prosecutors in the southern French city of Montpellier are demanding a life sentence for Remi Chesne, who allegedly kidnapped and brutally murdered a man who slept with his wife once five years prior to the 2014 killing.

The body of Patrick Isoird, a hospital worker, was discovered in a secluded cave near the town of Sete with his hands and feet bound. His skull had been shattered by two shotgun blasts, allegedly fired by Chesne from a distance of just 50 centimetres.

Isoird had allegedly had a one night stand with Chesne’s wife Nadege in the summer of 2009. She was discovered hanging in the family day home a day after the brief affair, which police originally thought to be a suicide but are now probing as a potential murder at the hands of Chesne.

The court heard that the suspected killer, a hairdresser by trade, displayed “Machiavellian and diabolical” characteristics – with a criminal psychologist stating that “pride and narcissism” were his main traits. His jealousy at his wife’s one-night affair allegedly compelled him to carry out the brutal “bloody cave” murder as well as possibly the killing of his wife.

His co-accused, Audrey Louvet, could face a decade behind bars for helping Chesne to lure Isoird to the cave where he met his violent death. The court heard that she was “manipulated” into assisting the crime, but was unaware that Chesne intended to commit murder. The mother of two was described as vulnerable in court, though could still face a heavy sentence for kidnap.

The two-week trial is to reach its conclusion in the next few days, bringing an end to the case that shocked and fascinated the French public and press.

