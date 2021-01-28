German serial killer extradited and charged with murder of French boy, 10

A CONVICTED German serial killer has been extradited and charged with the murder of 10-year-old boy in France in 2004.

The man, named as Martin Ney, 50, has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of Jonathan Coulom at a school holiday camp in western France. He is already in prison for the murders of three children prosecutors have revealed.

The boy’s was found tied up and weighed down with a concrete block in a pond on private property more than a month after he was snatched from a dormitory in Brevin-les-Pins where he was at a camp. There were other children in the dormitory at the time, but because the door didn’t have a handle, it was left open for safety.

The serial killer reportedly told another inmate in 2018 that he had killed the boy. Similarities were found between the murder of Coulom and those of his other victims and he had already been questioned about his ties to the case in 2011 but claimed he knew nothing about it.

According to the French press, he has been charged and moved from his cell in a high-security jail in Germany to Nantes in France. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 after confessing to killing three boys aged between eight and 12.

He also assaulted or attempted to assault at least 30 girls and boys, aged seven to 13, between 1982 and 1998.

He had also been linked to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, during a holiday in Portugal in 2007. However, another man, 43-year-old paedophile Christian Brueckner, is currently under investigation in Germany for her disappearance.

