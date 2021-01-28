Fatal stabbing of pilot’s 15-year-old son

THE fatal stabbing of a pilot’s 15-year-old son came after a simple argument over fireworks.

London was the scene of yet another violent crime as a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Holland Walk in north London at around 5.30 pm on Monday. It had been less than a week since another teen was also fatally wounded in a stabbing, when Anas Mezenner, aged 17 was stabbed in Turnpike Lane.

The family of the 15-year-old stabbing victim have spoken out saying that the senseless death was caused by an argument about fireworks. Mr Robinson, the young victim’s uncle said, “The argument was over fireworks from a while back, we have been told. We don’t know if one threw a firework at the other or what, but it was childish stuff… Where he was killed is just across the road from his gran. The family are devastated — his mother hasn’t even seen his body yet.”

Speaking about his nephew, Romario Opia, he said that the boy “had good morals and is well educated. His father is a pilot.”

Police believe that the first national lockdown in the UK helped the rate of violence fall, although they consider that it had an adverse effect among children concerning their mental health. They also believe that the lockdowns could possibly be to blame for the increase of domestic abuse cases that had seen young children being killed in their own homes.

Police also outlined that escaping domestic abuse is one of the valid reasons for not following lockdown rules, if a person needs to get help.

