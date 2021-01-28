Cannes Film Festival Postponed To July.

The Cannes Film Festival organisers have said they will postpone this year’s edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival, a year after it was cancelled altogether by the pandemic.

Cannes organisers announced that this year’s festival will now take place July 6-17, about two months after its normal date. The world’s most prestigious film festival, which has run for nearly 75 years with few interruptions, is currently hoping the coronavirus recedes enough by summertime to allow the festival to continue.

“As announced last autumn, the Festival de Cannes reserved the right to change its dates depending on how the global health situation developed,” the organisers said in a statement. “Initially scheduled from 11 to 22 May 2021, the Festival will therefore now take place from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 July 2021.”

The delay was looking increasingly likely over the recent weeks, with infection rates still high in France and talk of another lockdown looming. It is another sign of uncertainty for an industry battered by a year of shuttered cinemas, delayed openings and cancelled productions, with many unsure about when the glitz of the red carpet will return to its full pomp.

The festival was cancelled entirely last year for the first time since the Second World War, with just a small online presentation from its official selection in October. The postponement sets up a “potential confrontation” with its rival European festival in Venice, scheduled for September, said The Hollywood Reporter, “as the two events compete for the world premieres and red carpet star power”.

“The move, while expected, will have a domino effect across the festival circuit. The Venice Film Festival is scheduled to kick off on September 1. Cannes’ new dates mean there will be less than a month between Europe’s number one and number two festivals,” the industry magazine wrote.

