SPANISH TOWN sets ‘historical record’ for tomato production despite the coronavirus pandemic affecting the sector.

The mayor of Los Palacios has spoken out and expressed his satisfaction with the phenomenal amount of tomatoes that have been grown in the area. Juan Manuel Valle, Los Palacios mayor and president of the Association of Tomato Producers said, the tomato production is “very positive news” for the end of 2020 and that the “highest production figure in history is reached, because they have been more than fifteen million kilos of tomatoes compared to the 13 million fifty thousand that were produced in 2019”.

-- Advertisement --



The Association of Tomato Producers held a meeting on Friday which was attended by the delegate of Agriculture of the Palatial City Council, Jesús Condán amongst others. They commented on all the good work that the farmers had been doing and spoke of the factors that had increased the tomato production for 2020.

Farmers in the area had worked hard during the year to professionalise the production and many young people had been involved along the way. The mayor also spoke about how the municipalities of Los Palacios y Villafranca in Seville had the largest number greenhouses. The mayor also explained how the professionalization of the industry had had a “very large impact on all auxiliary companies in the world of agriculture, such as those dedicated to the assembly of greenhouses and supplies ”

Despite the pandemic affecting the purchase of tomatoes as restaurants were closed during 2020 restrictions, one saving factor for the area has been the increase in demand tomatoes for gazpacho and salmorejo.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish Town Sets ‘Historical Record’ for Tomato Production”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.