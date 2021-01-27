MALAGA infection rate drops for the first time in three weeks but many deaths were still recorded.

The coronavirus pandemic is now in its third wave in Spain and has caused many deaths so far. Since the festive period the number of cases has grown dramatically and restrictions have been tightened throughout Spain.

There were some positive signs in Malaga on Tuesday January 26, as for the first time in three weeks the cumulative incidence rate of people infected with the coronavirus decreased slightly. The rate was 931.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which was slightly less than the day before. On the other hand, a tragic 22 deaths were recorded due to the virus.

Although the cumulative incidence rate has only gone down slightly this is still encouraging for Malaga. If the rate had risen to over 1,000 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the city would have seen all non-essential activities suspended, and this would have included restaurants, shops and bars.

Since the beginning of the year Malaga has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people infected with the potentially deadly virus. On December 31 the cumulative incident rate was only 131.7 per 100,000. The festive period across Spain has seen the number of infections grow rapidly in the following weeks and more restrictions put in place.

