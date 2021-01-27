Spain reports more than 40,000 new cases while vaccination plan suffers setbacks

Spain reports more than 40,000 new cases while the country’s vaccination plan suffers setbacks.

THE Ministry of Health has announced 40,285 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and 492 deaths.

These figures take the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 2,670,102, while 57,291 have died in Spain.

The data has also led to a slight rise in the incidence rate in the last 14 days which now stands at 899.93 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the country’s vaccination plan continues to suffer setbacks.

Madrid has suspended the vaccination of the first doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 for “at least this week and next.”

According to Vice President Aguado, 180,000 vaccines have so far been administered in the region but “unfortunately”, as expected, the supply has been interrupted.

Aguado said that the only vaccinations to be carried out, for the time being, will be for people in residences, Summa professionals, and Primary Care centres to receive their second doses only, saying, “We must do it because if we do not do it, there is the possibility that the virus will mutate and become more resistant and we will extend this fight against the pandemic”.

Catalonia has also announced that it will run out of vaccines with the Secretary of Public Health of the Generalitat, Josep Maria Argimon warning “Tomorrow the refrigerators will be empty”.

