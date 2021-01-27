Madrid Suspends Vaccinations For Two Weeks Due To Lack Of Supplies

MADRID Suspends Vaccinations For Two Weeks Due To Delays In Deliveries By Suppliers

Ignacio Aguado, Madrid’s vice president, announced today (Wednesday 27) during his press conference of the Governing Council in Madrid, that Covid-19 vaccinations will be temporarily suspended for the next two weeks, due to a lack of incoming supplies.

Mr Aguado said that the only vaccinations to be carried out, for the time being, will be for people in residences, Summa professionals, and Primary Care centers to receive their second doses only, saying, “We must do it yes or yes because if we do not do it, there is the possibility that the virus will mutate and become more resistant and we will extend this fight against the pandemic”.

He also spoke of the problems arising by the slow arrival of the vaccine supplies, warning that the Government’s proposed plan of vaccinating 70 per cent of its citizens by June, “Is absolutely impossible and unfeasible,” stating that for that to happen, more than 9 million vaccines would need to be delivered, but that “with the current rate, it will take until 2023 to meet that percentage”.

Madrid’s Vice President also pointed out that if the agreed 48,000 weekly doses were actually supplied, then by June 30 not even 30 per cent of the population of Madrid would have been vaccinated!

Stating, “The problem once again is not that there are no hands, there are urgent doses and that should be the priority of the Minister of Health: removing land, sea, and air to get them. It cannot be that we are vaccinating until 2023. We need the Government to negotiate more and better”.

