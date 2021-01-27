Prison In Spain’s Valencia Suspends Non-Essential Activities

PRISON in Spain’s Valencia suspends all non-essential activities following another Covid outbreak

Picassent prison in Valencia has announced the suspension of all non-essential activities, after reporting a second coronavirus outbreak, bringing the number of inmates infected to 157. The move was announced by sources from the ACAIP-UGT civil servants union on Tuesday, January 27, who said that the “very complicated situation” had forced them to suspend inmate workshops, family visits and educational classes.

According to the union, more than 425 prisoners are currently in isolation awaiting testing or test results, while 15 prison workers have tested positive.

“At the moment the virus circulates uncontrollably through the prison, practically in all the modules positive or confirmed cases have been detected, and tests are still pending on many inmates”, the union explained. According to spokesman Alberto Téllez, “no drastic and sharp measures were adopted when the first major outbreak was detected in early January, and that is why this situation has now been reached”.

The new measures, which come into force on Wednesday, January 27 and will remain in place for at least two weeks, mean that visits with family will be suspended, but the number of phone calls allowed will be increased, particularly with inmates’ lawyers. Inmates will also be forbidden from leaving the prison on any planned outings. Additionally, all workshops and classes will be temporarily suspended in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

Less than a week ago, the Alhaurín de la Torre prison in Malaga was forced to put two cell blocks into isolation after two inmates and a prison doctor tested positive for the virus. One infected prisoner is understood to have returned from a period of leave outside the jail shortly before they started displaying symptoms.

