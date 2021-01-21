Two Prison Blocks In Isolation After Inmates and Staff Test Positive in Spain’s Malaga

TWO prison blocks have been put in to isolation after inmates and a doctor tested positive for Covid-19 in Spain’s Malaga

Two blocks of the Alhaurín de la Torre prison in Malaga will remain in isolation for at least ten days after two inmates and a prison doctor tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, January 21. Officials reported that one inmate returned to the prison after a period of leave on January 11; he was placed in quarantine with another prisoner as is the protocol but began displaying Covid symptoms once he returned to his usual cell block. A PCR test showed that both had coronavirus. According to the Association Your Abandonment Can Kill Me, a health worker at the prison has also tested positive.

During the period of isolation, inmates from the affected cell blocks can only leave their areas for meals, which they must take in shifts.

Although inmates at the Malaga prison are currently limited to video calls with their families as visitors have been prohibited, The Association Your Abandonment May Kill Me has called for even tougher measures considering the “level of the third wave.”

“The group is at risk and if the virus gets out of control inside it can have devastating consequences,” a spokesperson said. The association has stressed that prison bosses “must take this situation seriously and cut off any communication, permission or non-mandatory exit, as well as close access to non-essential personnel “.

“The closed environment is a huge breeding ground”, the spokesperson added.

