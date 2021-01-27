Oscar Nominated Elliot Page Is Getting Divorced

OSCAR NOMINATED actor Elliot Page is getting divorced after only having been married for three years to wife Emma Portner.

After only a few years of marriage Page has filed for divorce and has told fans the decision was made together with wife Emma, and that they had separated last summer.

Elliot, aged 33, and Emma, aged 26, were only married in January 2018, but three short years later, reportedly they are now going to take separate paths in life. The couple were first spotted together in 2017 as they shared photos of themselves together.

This news comes only shortly after star Elliot announced to the world and to his fans that he was transgender.

The couple made a statement together and said, “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer.

“We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

Only two months ago Elliott took to Instagram to tell fans about his new life and that he was transgender. He posted and said, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this.

“To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.

“I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

