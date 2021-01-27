More Than 100 Ronda Health Care Professionals In Isolation

More Than 100 Ronda Health Care Professionals In Isolation
More Than 100 Ronda Health Care Professionals In Isolation.

More Than 100 Ronda Health Care Professionals In Isolation at the moment

Cristóbal Avilés, representative of the Medical Union de Málaga (SMM) in Ronda has reported 106 health care professionals from the the Serranía de Málaga Health Management Area, in Ronda, are currently self isolating.

The SMM did not clarify whether the individuals had tested positive for coronavirus, or if they were merely taking the precaution after coming into contact with another person who was infected, but did report that there are at the moment, eight patients in the ICU unit with Covid-19, and 56 positive cases receiving treatment.

Mr Aviles also announced a plan to increase today (Wednesday) the number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in the Serranía Hospital from the current eight beds, up to ten, in order to be able to deal more efficiently with the present rise in coronavirus cases, should the extra beds be needed.


The hospital had suffered a brief closure in September last year when as many as 40 of its health professionals had tested positive for Covid-19.

Only recently, the Board had inaugurated various sanitary improvements in the complex, one of which was increasing the number of ICU beds from six up to eight, but the Junta de Andalucia has not ruled on this yet.


