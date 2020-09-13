Hospital’s ICU reopens after closure when staff tested positive for Covid

THE Área Sanitaria Serranía de Málaga, a hospital in Ronda, has announced the reopening of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), after it was closed on Friday, September 11.

The closure was due to lack of personnel as professionals in this department were placed in isolation for having been in contact with people with Covid-19

However, the Area indicated that the service is operational, although its capacity is currently restricted. The mayor of Ronda, María de la Paz Fernández, specified that two doctors, from other hospitals in Ronda, will provide their services.

The councillor yesterday demanded a definitive solution from the administrations, since the current one is provisional. She said that the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) would send professionals from other centres to Ronda this weekend. Likewise, disinfection tasks have been carried out in the ICU.

According to health sources, there are around 40 health professionals in isolation, from the ICU and other units of the Hospital. It usually has six positions in the ICU and the expansion to eight is in the pipeline.

The admitted patients have been transferred to referral centres.

The original announcement read as follows, “At the moment the Intensive Care Unit of the Serranía de Ronda Hospital is not operational due to the home isolation of a series of professionals belonging to it, which does not make it possible to carry out the usual care activity of this department,” it went on to say that “the necessary ways and means of coordination have been established, with all the guarantees of safety and quality, for the transfer of patients to our referral centres in those cases that are necessary.”

They finished by saying that it is an “exceptional situation” and that work is being done to solve it.