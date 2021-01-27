Guardia Civil Catch Thieves Stealing from Illegal Farm

GUARDIA CIVIL catch thieves stealing from an illegal farm after they attempt to steal one hundred marijuana plants.

The young people were arrested by the Guardia Civil in Granada, both of whom were without a police record. The youngest person was only 16-years-old and the other person arrested was 23-years-old. Both were caught at a house that was not inhabited and was located in Cenes de la Vega. They had been in the process of stealing from an illegal cannabis plantation, so the Guardia Civil had two crimes on their hands.

After the two arrests were made the Guardia Civil set about investigating the owner of the illegal plantation. The owner was investigated for the alleged crime of drug cultivation and a further crime of possible electricity fraud. The owner of the property had no police record and was 30-years-old.

The Guardia Civil of La Zubia had been alerted on January 23 that witnesses had seen two people climbing over a fence and that they had attempted to force the door of the abandoned house in Cenes de la Vega. After agents gained access to the house the two men attempted to flee from them by a window but were soon caught as they ran into a fence during their escape attempt. They were then arrested without any resistance.

They were found to have attempted to steal 100 of the 300 cannabis plants that were growing at the property.

