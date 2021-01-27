THE prison sentence has been increased for the woman who killed an innocent young girl in a horrific park attack.

The minimum jail term has been increased for the paranoid schizophrenic who slit the throat of young Emily Jones, as she was playing in a park in Bolton. This sentence has been increased after the judge realised that he had made an error in the calculation.

-- Advertisement --



In December Eltiona Skana, aged 30, who attacked Emily Jones in the Bolton Park on March 22 was originally told that she would not see parole for a minimum of eight years as she was sentenced to life imprisonment for the death of the young child.

This sentence was altered on Monday and the minimum period was increased to 10 years and eight months. At Teesside Crown Court, Mr Justice Wall explained how he had made an error in the sentencing calculation and took responsibility for the error.

He said, “when I passed that sentence I had forgotten from the 1st April 2020 the law as to the minimum period to be served by a violent or sexual offender whose sentence was or exceeded seven years was two thirds and not one half of the sentence.

“Thus the minimum term which I set, and which was based on the premise that had I passed a determinate sentence the defendant would only have had to serve half her sentence before being eligible for release on parole, was calculated in error.

“It is an error to which all in court fell, for which I take full responsibility.”

Skana is currently a patient at Rampton Hospital under the mental health act.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sentence Increased for Woman Who Killed Innocent Girl”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.