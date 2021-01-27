FUENGIROLA City Council promote training to help local businesses increase their online sales.

The City Council of Fuengirola hope to support local businesses improve their online sales. They are working towards a training programme which will help entrepreneurs and freelancers improve their knowledge and use of social media networks to boost business.

-- Advertisement --



The Coronavirus pandemic has hit Spain hard and since the Christmas period the number of cases continues to grow and businesses and towns have seen further restrictions placed on them. As businesses face uncertainty due to changing restrictions on movement rules, many are promoting their businesses online more.

Experts looked at the economic fabric of the city and conducted interviews in order to see how best they could help. They found that many businesses were family undertakings and although many have a digital presence on at least one social media network they may not use it to the best advantage, as it did not always translate into a higher volume of sales.

The City Council said, “That is why the local administration is already working on the implementation of new training actions that improve the knowledge that entrepreneurs and freelancers have in the effective use of social networks; how to be productive in the use of digital tools; management of computer programs and digital marketing “.

The council hopes to start the first courses at the end of February.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fuengirola Training to Help Local Businesses Increase Online Sales”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.