CITY COUNCIL launches help with garbage rates to assist residents struggling to pay.

The City Council of Mairena del Aljarafe in Seville has announced that some residents will be able to get a reduction in the rate paid for garbage collection in order to help families who are struggling. The reduction will come in at 41.5 per cent of the full price, and it means that neighbours who are struggling will be able to save over 50 euros.

During the current economic times, as the pandemic hits Spain with its third wave the savings will be welcomed by many. There are a series of requirements that residents will need to meet in order to get the savings though.

Residents able to prove that they are a jobseeker with a minimum of six months looking for work will be able to apply if the income obtained by the family unit does not exceed 75 per cent of the Minimum Interprofessional Salary for the duration of the last year.

Pensioners will also be able to apply for the discount under certain circumstances. The City Council will also provide further help by allowing premises that have been affected by public roadworks for over three months to request a rate reduction.

Residents will be able to apply for the discounts during January and February and they are set to start at the end of March.

