Carolina Darias & Miquel Iceta Pledge Allegiance to Spain’s King Felipe VI

YESTERDAY (January 26), it was announced that President Sánchez had appointed Carolina Darias as Spain’s new Minister of Health to replace the now-departed Salvador Illa and that Miquel Iceta had been confirmed as the new Minister of Territorial Policy.

The new Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, and the new Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, have promised their new positions before King Felipe VI at the Palacio de la Zarzuela, in a ceremony on Wednesday, January 27.

The event took place without the presence of journalists due to the restrictions derived from the coronavirus pandemic, and it has not been broadcast live either, but the images were distributed to media outlets.

At the ceremony, in addition to the King and the newly appointed Ministers of Health and Territorial Policy, there were, as the protocol in these cases, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, as Notary Mayor of the Kingdom.

The first to promise his post was Iceta, dressed in a blue suit and maroon tie. Then it was Darias’s turn, wearing a raw-toned suit. Both pledged “allegiance to the king.”

On the table, the Constitution opened by Article 100, which reads that “the other members of the Government will be appointed and separated by the King at the proposal of its President.”

President Sánchez informed the King of the changes on Tuesday in remodelling he described as a “minimal readjustments.”

The changes are already reflected in the Official State Gazette (BOE), in which in addition to the appointments of Darias and Iceta in their new responsibilities, there is already the cessation of Illa, thus making his departure from the Government official and his jump to Catalonia to lead the candidacy of the PSC in the Catalan elections.

