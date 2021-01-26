PRESIDENT Sánchez Confirms Carolina Darias As Spain’s New Minister Of Health to replace Salvador Illa



Spain’s President Government, Pedro Sánchez, has confirmed this afternoon (Tuesday) the appointment of Carolina Darias as the country’s new Minister Of Health, replacing the out-going Salvador Illa, and he also confirmed Miquel Iceta as the new Minister of Territorial Policy.

President Sánchez, in an official appearance from the steps of the Palacio de la Moncloa, said, “I appear to inform you of the new appointments of the Government of Spain, that I have already communicated to the King of Spain. The resignation of Minister Illa forces to make changes in the Government of Spain”.

Mr Sánchez continued, “I want to thank Illa’s work during these months. He has been an extraordinary minister, an honest person, and has always been very apologetic. It has an enormous vocation for public service. If I had to highlight one thing about his time in the ministry, it would be respect”.

“It will be a minimal readjustment with two additions. Carolina Darias will be the new Minister of Health and Miquel Iceta will be the new Minister of Territorial Policy. The new ministers know very well the areas where they will now carry out their portfolios”.

“Carolina Darias has shared with Illa the management of the pandemic. Miquel Iceta is a well-known politician, a person of ideas and building consensus. In a country where co-governance is here to stay. It is the person that you will find declining all the verbs with that prefix: collaboration, cooperation”.

He concluded, “The new ministers have my absolute confidence and my gratitude. This is the first progressive coalition government, every day it advances in its objectives, we have to address trust in our country”.

