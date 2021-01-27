Home News Mallorca Bishop Gets Second Covid Vaccine After Breaking Protocol to Get First

THE Bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull, has received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today (January 27) at the Sant Pere and Sant Bernat residence for elderly and retired priests in Palma, where, although he does not live, he has apparently now had an apartment awarded to him.

Sebastià Taltavull received the first dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 on January 5 insisting that “Pope Francis urged us all to get vaccinated” so “when I was included in the list of people who should receive the vaccine, I did not object and I acted in good faith to set an example.”


According to Europa Press, he received the injection at the residence of “which he is treated as one of the residents.

“Whenever he has received vaccinations, he has done it there, like the rest of the residents of the building,” a source told the newspaper.


Today, IB-Salut primary care health workers have come to the centre to inject the second dose to more than 30 residents. Taltavull justified his vaccinations as he had “to set an example and be responsible.”

In a statement released on the Bisbat de Mallorca website, speaking about the first vaccination, the Bishop said he “regrets the confusion that this situation may have created” and “apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

