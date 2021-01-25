Bishop of Mallorca Says Pope Francis Made Him Break Vaccine Protocol

THE Bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull, Says Pope Francis Made Him Break Vaccine Protocol on January 5

Sebastià Taltavull, speaking to Ultima Hora, was vaccinated in a residence for retired priests despite not even living there because “Pope Francis urged us all to get vaccinated” so “when I was included in the list of people who should receive the vaccine, I did not object and I acted in good faith to set an example.”

The Bishop said he received the first dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 on January 5 at the Sant Pee i Sant Bernat residence in Palma, of retired priests, despite not being a resident, health worker or working in it.

Taltavull, who turns 73 on Thursday, January 28, has joined a long list of Spanish officials who have been vaccinated before their turn.

Today (January 25), it was revealed that at least 100 workers in an administrative building of the Ministry of Health in Granada received the first dose of Moderna’s vaccine despite not being front-line workers or practising in hospitals or health centres and that follows the Murcia Health Minister who resigned last week for the same reason.

The scandal was uncovered by the newspaper OK, which said that “there is nothing that justifies the bishop jumping to the first vaccination positions. In fact, he does not even live in the residence, with capacity for 30 people between users and staff.”

