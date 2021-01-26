Turkey and Greece Hold Talks Over Mediterranean Dispute

TURKEY and Greece have held talks to try and resolve their long-held territory disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean sea after a five-year hiatus.

The two countries have been locked in a long dispute over sea territories in the Eastern Mediterranean, with Turkey accusing Greece of claiming excessive ownership over areas of the ocean.

Diplomats from Ankara and Athens have held talks in Istanbul to try and resolve the issue, a move that has been welcomed by the European Union who praised Turkey’s “important messages and gestures” in seeking conflict resolution.

In a Brussels press conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers, the bloc’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell called the talks “an important step” towards “advancing and consolidating our dialogue and cooperation.”

The Spanish diplomat said that during the Brussels visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu “we reviewed all the issues that put a lot of troubles in our relations in 2020, and both of us agreed to overcome them”. The leaders promised to “look for a better way of sharing concerns and working together for a better neighbourhood,” Borrell explained.

Greece and Turkey have had a long history of diplomatic disputes, many linked to the Cyprus conflict. In the ethnically divided island nation, half the population considers themselves Turks while the rest identify as Greek Cypriots.

