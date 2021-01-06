Northern Cyprus set to roll out vaccination campaign from January 15

Northern Cyprus looks set to roll out its vaccination campaign from January 15.

TURKISH Cypriot authorities are expected to begin immunising the country’s population from next week, with the aim of vaccinating 60 per cent by March, reports Anadolu Agency.

Health Minister Ali Pilli stressed the fight against Covid-19 continues in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as well as in Turkey.

Pilli said the government will conduct the vaccination program with Turkey, administering the first of the vaccines to healthcare professionals and nursing home residents.

Doses will be administered at Dr. Burhan Nalbantoglu Hospital, Lefkosa Emergency Hospital and other health centres.

The Minister said that while a 15 to 20-day lockdown could be imposed to combat further spread of the virus, he pointed out “it is not currently necessary”.

