Murder Suspect Arrested Over Death of Schoolboy

A MURDER suspect has been arrested over the death of a young schoolboy in Lincolnshire.

Police made two arrests after a young boy of only 11 years old tragically died. Police attended the home in Geneva Avenue in Lincolnshire on Friday night when they received reports that a young boy was seriously ill. Two people have been arrested on suspicion of killing the boy.

Emergency services attended the scene but tragically the boy was later pronounced dead, despite emergency services trying to save his life.

Police make two arrests, one a man of 32-years-old who was suspected of murder and the other, a woman aged 30 who was believed to have committed manslaughter. The suspects both live in Lincoln and were bailed by police on Monday evening.

The East Midlands Special Operations Unit – Major Crime’s Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, said, “This is a really tragic incident.

“My thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of this young boy.

“We have a number of inquiries that are ongoing and we’re working hard to establish exactly what caused his death.

“However, I am confident that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“This is a shocking and sad case and I appreciate our local communities will be concerned about what has happened.”

