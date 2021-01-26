PARAMEDIC suspended amid claims he ‘Faked COVID’ to get a few days off.

As a number of infections of the potentially deadly virus continues to grow across the world and many children are now becoming afflicted with long COVID, one paramedic has allegedly seen fit to fake a positive COVID test in order to get more holiday.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) paramedic has now been suspended pending a full investigation to find out if he faked the COVID test.

Steve Edge, aged 49, from Brown Edge, in Staffordshire allegedly altered the result of his lateral flow test by drawing on it with a pencil in order to gain a few days off. With a positive lateral flow test Steve would have to take a more accurate PCR test, and wait for the results to be returned.

The young paramedic who is only 18 years old has denied any tampering with a test and expects an internal investigation to clear his name. But currently Steve has been suspended by the West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS).

According to the Sun source has said, “We’re all waiting on the outcome of the investigation.

“Steve is adamant he has done nothing wrong and the truth will out.

“His station manager heard rumours that he had simply marked himself down as positive with a pencil and launched an investigation but nothing has been proven yet.

“Considering the strain we’re all under as a service you’d seriously hope this wasn’t the case because it would be incredibly selfish.”

