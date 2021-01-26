Latin America’s Richest Man, Carlos Slim, Has Covid

LATIN AMERICA’S richest man, Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim, has tested positive for Covid-19.

-- Advertisement --



Carlos Slim forged a business empire that saw him become the richest man in Latin America, and was briefly the world’s wealthiest person. The 80-year old Mexican tycoon has now tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a tweet from his son.

The multu-billionaire has only displayed “light symptoms” and is doing “very well”, his son Carlos Slim Domit tweeted. He added that his wealthy father was “making very good progress with Covid-19 after more than a week of minor symptoms”.

The tycoon is worth an estimated $52bn (€42bn), according to Forbes magazine’s rich list in 2020. His vast fortune is the product of America Movil, his company that dominates telecommunications in Mexico and other Latin American countries. Mexico is currently one of the world’s worst-hit countries by the Covid-19 pandemic, having recorded 1.7 million cases and 150,000 deaths. The news of Carlos Slim’s infection comes days after the country’s President, Andre Manuel Lopez Obredor, tested positive for the virus.

The government recently announced that Mexico would roll out 24 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine, but the logistical challenge of jabbing the country’s vast population will prove difficult to undertake.