Hospitals in Mexico on the verge of collapse as pandemic peak of single-day infections recorded

Hospitals in Mexico are reportedly overwhelmed and on the verge of collapse as a pandemic peak of single-day infections was recorded.

IN recent weeks the country has reported high levels of contagion and hospital admissions that have triggered the activation of the maximum alert in several areas of the country.

Yesterday (Tuesday, January 12), Mexico broke a new record with a pandemic peak of 14,395 new infections and 1,314 deaths recorded in a single day.

Since the start of the pandemic, the country has registered 1,556,028 accumulated positive cases and 135,682 coronavirus-related deaths nationwide.

According to the latest data, the fatality rate from Covid has reached eight per cent, up two per cent in a fortnight.

Hospitals in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Tlaxcala, Baja California, and Hidalgo reportedly have no ICU rooms available.

In Mexico City, 89 per cent of general hospital beds and 84 per cent of hospital beds with ventilators are officially already occupied.

But health workers told Reuters that these figures are misleading, and that “the sad reality is that finding an available hospital bed for those in desperate need is often an impossible feat”.

