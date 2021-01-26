Five Year Old Boy Dies After Being Abandoned by Parents

A FIVE-YEAR-old boy has died just days after being abandoned and allegedly assaulted by his parents in central France.

Prosecutors in the French city of Orleans have revealed that a five-year-old boy who was abandoned by his stepfather has died of serious injuries as his parents face assault charges.

On January 18th, police were deployed to reports that a naked and inanimate child had been discovered by local residents outside an apartment block in Olivet – near Orleans in central France.

The five-year-old boy was rushed to a local hospital but was quickly transferred to a facility in Tours to treat “serious traumatic cranial injuries caused by a recent episode of violence”, according to local prosecutors quoted by France’s Le Figaro.

His body “also bore traces of numerous cuts and scars, as well as bone fractures” which prosecutors believe was caused by “repeated violence over time, caused by one or more third parties”. He tragically died of his wounds on January 18th, prosecutors have recently revealed.

Both his stepfather, who reportedly abandoned him, and the boy’s mother were arrested on the day he was discovered. They both face charges of “deliberate violence resulting in permanent disability” and “deliberate failure to prevent a crime”. If convicted, they could serve up to three decades in prison.

