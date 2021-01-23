Parents arrested over death of two-year-old daughter

POLICE in Zaragoza have arrested the pair, known as CLV, 33, and VMP, 28, following the death of their two-year-old daughter in the Picarral neighborhood.

According to police sources, the events took place on Thursday, January 21, at 10.50 in Calle María Sánchez Arbós street when 112 Emergency Centre received a call reporting the child was in a ‘serious situation’.

When National Police officers arrived at the scene, they found hte little girl “with bruises all over her body”.


She tragically died in the ambulance on the way to a nearby hospital.

The parents are currently waiting to be brought to justice and the Homicide Group of the Higher Police Headquarters of Aragon is investigating the alleged murder.


