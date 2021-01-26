Boeing 737 Max Cleared To Fly Again ‘Too Early’ Say Angry Crash Victim Relatives.

EUROPE is set to lift a 22-month flight ban on the Boeing 737 MAX this week after reviewing submissions by industry experts and whistleblowers, angering the still grieving relatives of some of the 346 crash victims, who say the move is far too premature.

-- Advertisement --



A green light from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is a key step towards resolving an almost two-year safety crisis after crashes of the best-selling jet in Indonesia and Ethiopia which were linked to flawed cockpit software.

The United States lifted its own ban in November, followed by Brazil and Canada. China, which was first to ban the plane after the second crash in March 2019 and which represents a quarter of MAX sales, has not yet said when it will act.

After giving provisional approval in November, EASA sifted through input from 38 commenters and “received directly a number of whistleblower reports that we thoroughly analysed and took into account,” Executive Director Patrick Ky said on Monday. That, he said, did not expose any fresh technical problems.

However, a France-based victims’ group, Solidarity and Justice, called the move “premature, inappropriate and even dangerous”.

Recently- in December 2020

Troubled Boeing 737-8 MAX Makes Emergency Landing in Canada-Are Engine Problems Plaguing The Jet In This Second Incident?

An Air Canada Boeing Co 737-8 Max en route between Arizona and Montreal with three crew members on board suffered an engine issue that forced the crew to divert the aircraft to Tucson, Arizona, the Canadian airline company said in an emailed statement on Friday, Dec.25.

Travellers are concerned about the safety of the Boeing 737 Max and many will be hesitant to fly on it — even after regulators deem it safe, a recent survey found. That could pose a serious challenge for airlines eager to put the public at ease as the planes reenter service after two fatal crashes.

A fifth of respondents said they would fly the Max immediately after it is reintroduced into airline fleets, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey found. Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed said they would wait at least six months before flying or never fly it, while most respondents said they would switch to another aircraft if they had the opportunity.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boeing 737 Max Cleared To Fly Again ‘Too Early’ Say Angry Crash Victim Relatives”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.