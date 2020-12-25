Troubled Boeing 737-8 MAX Makes Emergency Landing in Canada-Are Engine Problems Plaguing The Jet In This Second Incident?

An Air Canada Boeing Co 737-8 Max en route between Arizona and Montreal with three crew members on board suffered an engine issue that forced the crew to divert the aircraft to Tucson, Arizona, the Canadian airline company said in an emailed statement on Friday, Dec.25.

Shortly after the take-off, the pilots received an “engine indication” and “decided to shut down one engine,” an Air Canada spokesman said. “The aircraft then diverted to Tucson, where it landed normally and remains.” The incident took place on Dec. 22. The crew received a left engine hydraulic low-pressure indication and declared a PAN PAN emergency before diverting the flight, Belgian aviation news website Aviation24.be here reported.

Boeing is underway to clearing its roster of ready but undelivered 737 MAX jets following the type’s recertification by the FAA a little over a month ago. However, one month following its ungrounding, only ten of the planes had made their way to their new owners. While it appears to be unrelated to the software issues which caused the plane’s grounding, it is too early to say whether or not this incident will in any way impact Air Canada’s decision on when to bring the MAX back into service.

In another similar incident a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft operated by Southwest Airlines made an emergency landing Tuesday, Dec. 22, after experiencing an engine problem as it was being ferried from Florida to California, the US Federal Aviation Agency said.

“The FAA is investigating,” added the agency, which grounded the Boeing 737 MAX on March 13 following two deadly accidents involving Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air but continues to allow the planes to be ferried from airport to airport. Southwest said the plane experienced an engine problem “shortly after takeoff. The crew followed protocol and safely landed back at the airport” around 3:00 pm (1900 GMT), spokesman Chris Mainz said.

He added: “The Boeing 737 MAX 8 will be moved to our Orlando maintenance facility for a review.”

It was the latest setback for Boeing’s flagship narrow-body plane following October’s Lion Air crash and the Ethiopian Airlines accident earlier this month, which together killed 346 people. The accidents, which shared similarities, led authorities across the world to ground the aircraft.

