Andalucia Primary Education Hit by Absenteeism

ANDALUCIA primary education has been hit by absenteeism even though classrooms are considered safe for children amid the global pandemic.

As Spain is being hit by the third wave of the pandemic many areas have seen borders closed and non-essential services shut down when the infection rate is over 1000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Primary education has seen the level of absenteeism double as both students and parents worry about catching the virus.

According to the Ministry of education only 1.07 per cent of non-university level students in Andalucia have caught COVID in the first trimester at school. The level for teachers affected has registered in slightly higher at 2 per cent. The Ministry of Education says that these figures show that schools are safe spaces and that the likelihood of contracting the virus is lower than in general social life situations.

According to Ministry of Health as of December 22 the general level for being infected by the virus was nearly 3%.

This is the first time that the ministry has been able to compare real-world numbers for COVID infections with the amount of cases in schools. Previously they could only report how many centres or classrooms had been closed due to the virus.

Due to the Seneca program daily information is being collected to show the number of infections registered among both students and staff in the educational community.

