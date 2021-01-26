GRANADA registers a new 3.1 earthquake 12:16 pm. This means that the area been hit by 13 earthquakes since dawn this morning.

Granada was yet again hit by an earthquake and this time the epicentre was recorded in Santa Fe. The quake registered at 3.1 on the Richter scale and this is one of a series of quakes that the province has been hit with in the last week.

This latest quake lasted only a couple of seconds and came from a depth of 5 kilometres with the epicentre in Santa Fe, which it is located on one of Granada’s faults. This means the area has a higher risk of earthquakes. According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN) a multitude of shocks have hit the area.

On Saturday, January 23 an earthquake registered in at 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale and damage was seen in the towns of Atarfe and Santa Fe. It was also the largest that Granada had seen since the mid-80s.

The province registered over 20 small shocks on Monday, January 25, with the last one being a deep quake registering in at 10 kilometres with a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale. This occurred in Cúllar Vega shortly after 9 pm.

