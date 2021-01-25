Paralympic Medallist Harassed for Using a Disabled Parking Spot

A PARALYMPIC MEDALLIST has taken to TikTok after being harassed for using a disabled parking spot, despite having no legs.

Jessica Long, aged 28, is based in the US and is a multiple medal winning swimmer, who at the 2016 Paralympic games in Rio won one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. She was also the youngest member of the US team. Jessica has been shocked after parking in a disabled spot and being harassed by a fellow shopper.

The swimmer took to TikTok to highlight the issue that many disabled people face when they are harassed, as others believe they should not be using disabled parking. Even though Jessica has a permit for handicapped parking she still gets many comments each week assuming that she should not use the spaces.

Jessica said “So, it just happened again. I was parking my car — and I hope she sees this — this woman just has the nerve to look me up and down disgusted that I parked in the handicapped spot.

“I get two to four comments per week, just going about my normal routine and parking in handicap spaces.

“I’ve had people yell at me, leave notes on my windshield, knock on my car window, or wait for me to get out of my car just to tell me I can’t park there.”

The video went viral and Jessica quickly gained over 4 million views, gaining her much support. One viewer commented “Adults can be more of a bully than kids”, while a fellow parking permit holder said “That’s why I’m terrified to use my pass, even on pain days.”

