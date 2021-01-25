Arrest Made in East London Murder Probe

AN ARREST has been made in an East London murder probe after a woman was stabbed to death on Sunday.

London was yet again a scene of violence as a woman in her 30s tragically died on Sunday, January 24. Detectives from the Metropolitan police have launched a murder investigation after the stabbing that occurred in Tower Hamlets. So far one arrest has been made.

Shortly after 8 am on Sunday morning police were called to Ellen Street in Whitechapel, where they found a woman believed to be aged between 30 and 50 years old. Although police and paramedics fought to save her life she was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is thought that the woman had multiple injuries and had been stabbed several times. One arrest has been made, and a man believed to be in his 30s is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder. Police believe that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Metropolitan Police said, “Police administered CPR until paramedics from the London Ambulance Service arrived but despite their best efforts of the emergency services, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene

“Detectives believe they know the identity of the deceased and are working to inform next of kin. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

“A man, believed to be aged in his 30s, was arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder and is in custody at an east London police station.”

