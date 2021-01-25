Oxford University Student Plunged to Her Death Over Cliff Edge

INQUEST hears how a young Oxford University student plunged to her death over a cliff edge.

The tragic death of the Oxford student occurred after falling over a cliff after an August evening with friends. Simone Norowzian, aged 21, of Sunbury-on-Thames, fell to her death after spending time with friends at an Airbnb in Kent. In the early hours of the morning she headed out for a cigarette but the tragic accident occurred after she climbed over railings that she thought led to the beach.

Simone and friends had spent the evening having drinks and dinner at a Wetherspoon’s before they returned to their Airbnb. According to Kent Online, Simone’s friend William Hayman had headed outside with her and she was not far ahead of him. As she climbed over a railing he started to yell that there was a cliff, but he heard a “short, sharp scream”.

Simone was tragically declared dead by paramedics at the scene of the accident on August 28, at shortly before 4 am. She had tragically fallen over a steep cliff before landing on the promenade below.

On Wednesday morning the inquest heard how the events had unfolded and how Simone had a high blood alcohol level in her system at the time of her death. The post-mortem ruled that she had suffered a severe head injury during the fall.

Miss Norowzian’s family have set up a JustGiving page and it said “We are truly heartbroken. But we are lucky enough to remember her as an inspirational daughter, sister and aunty. She was a true bright star, full of light and passion who was going to set the world alight.”

Joanne Andrews, coroner, ruled the death was accidental with no further recommendations.

