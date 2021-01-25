FRENCH TV Producer Gérard Louvin Faces Damning Claims From Nephew

Earlier this month, French political scientist Olivier Duhamel resigned from office after damning claims of incest were revealed in a book written by his stepdaughter, a book which has now inspired the nephew of television producer, Gérard Louvin, to come forward with his own claims of incest.

The book published by Camille Kouchner, La Familia grande (Ed. Seuil), accused her stepdad, Olivier Duhamel, of having sexually assaulted her twin brother when he was 14-years-old and this has now led, according to Le Monde, Olivier A (48), to file a complaint against his uncle and Louvin’s husband Daniel Moyne, also a producer, for “rape of a minor,” among others.

The complaint relates to rapes suffered from the age of 10 and “says he was the victim of numerous acts of sexual assault which worsened up to the age of 14.”

74-year-old Louvin, who denies the allegations, is best known for having produced in the 1980s “Sacrée Soirée”, presented by Jean-Pierre Foucault, “Ciel, mon mardi!” with Christophe Dechavanne, “Intervilles” and “Without doubt” with Julien Courbet.

He was also at the helm of reality TV shows such as “Greg the Millionaire” and “The Island of Temptation” on TF1.

Yesterday (January 24), France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, pledged to crack down on incest following an online campaign that saw hundreds share their harrowing experiences.

