Macron Pledges to Crackdown on Incest Following Online Campaign

FRANCE’S President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to crackdown on incest following an online campaign that saw hundreds share their harrowing experiences.

Macron told survivors of incest that they will “never be alone again” as the President promised a crackdown on France’s incest problem, announcing that laws would become far tighter and more support would be offered to victims.

New prevention schemes will be launched in France’s schools to identify young victims, and the crime’s statute of limitations will be raised to 30 years meaning survivors can report abuse even if it was committed decades ago.

In a moving video address to the nation, Macron spoke of “shattered lives in the sanctuary of a child’s room. Stolen childhoods during family vacations, or times that should have been innocent. These testimonies, these words, these cries, no one can ignore them anymore. Against sexual violence against our children, it is now up to us to act.”

The crackdown follows a viral online campaign against incest, under the Twitter hashtag “MeTooInceste” as part of France’s broader “NousToutes” (Me Too) movement. The issue was launched into the public spotlight following allegations from author Camille Kouchner that her stepfather, prominent political scientist Olivier Duhahel, sexually abused her twin brother when they were children. The academic has resigned from his Paris university position in disgrace, though denies the accusations.