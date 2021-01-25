THE EU Looks To Further Tighten Movement Restrictions Across Europe – Recommending Isolating All Areas/Countries With More Than 500 Positive COVID Cases Per 100,000 Inhabitants

The European Commission today (January 25) has proposed to tighten the recommendations on movement restrictions to sharply isolate areas with more than 500 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 inhabitants (over 14 days).

The new recommendation, which Brussels expects Member States to approve in a matter of hours, would mean a travel ban except for exceptional reasons for the affected areas. Many Spanish provinces, including Madrid and Barcelona, ​​exceed the threshold set by the Commission.

The tightening of control comes in response to the spread of new strains of the virus, an escalation of cases that have triggered alarms in almost all the countries of the European Union.

The current recommendation, adopted in October last year, established movement limits for areas with more than 150 cases but less than 500, but in no case did it contemplate the categorical prohibition of movements.

The draft of the new recommendation establishes a new category, that of dark red, on the epidemiological map, reserved for areas where the accumulated rate of cases over 14 days exceeds the threshold of 500 cases.

In those areas, the recommendation notes that “Member States should strongly discourage non-essential travel to and from areas classified as dark red”.

Yesterday (January 24), Sweden announced a temporary closure of their borders with Norway due to the outbreak of the British mutation of SARS-CoV-2 detected in Norway, which has caused the closure of activity in the Oslo area.

