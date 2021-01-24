Sweden Temporarily Closes The Border With Norway Following Outbreak

SWEDEN Temporarily Closes The Border With Norway Following Oslo Outbreak

The Swedish Government announced today (January 24) that they are temporarily closing the border with Norway due to the outbreak of the British mutation of SARS-CoV-2 detected in Norway, which has caused the closure of activity in the Oslo area.

Yesterday, Norway shut down ‘non-essential’ activity in its capital, stating that the restrictions on economic activity and public life will affect 10 municipalities in Oslo and will be in force until January 31.

Speaking at a press conference today, Interior Minister Mikael Damberg explained that the measure, which seeks to reduce the spread of this mutation in Swedish territory, will come into effect from midnight tonight and will be in force until February 14.

“Since Norwegian shops and alcohol stores are closed, there is a risk that Norwegians come to Sweden and contribute to infections,” Interior Minister Mikael Damberg told reporters.

Sweden was also extending an existing ban on entries from Britain and Denmark, he said.

Damberg alluded to the risk that the tough restrictions applied in the Norwegian capital area could cause displacement to Sweden, especially for shopping tourism, and noted that the measure – which provides exceptions for family reasons and for carriers and people who work in Norway, but who reside in Sweden – can be prolonged.

