Top Spanish Defense Official Resigns over Early Vaccine Shot

A SENIOR Spanish government defense official has been forced to resign when it emerged he had received an early Covid vaccine jab despite not being on the priority list.

General Miguel Angel Villayroya, Spain’s chief of defense staff, allegedly broke the vaccination protocol of prioritising health workers and nursing home residents to receive an early jab himself.

“In order to preserve the image of the armed forces, General Villarroya today presented his resignation request to the defence minister,” the Spanish army said in a statement. Meanwhile, Villayroya insists that he had “never intended to take advantage of unjustifiable privileges” and asserts that he has served the country with honesty during his 45-year military career.

According to AFP, the General’s resignation was endorsed by Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles. The scandal follows those of other Spanish officials slammed for skipping the queue to secure themselves vaccine shots. The Interior Ministry recently sacked a prominent Guardia Civil lieutenant for taking an early jab, and a similar scandal cost Murcia’s health advisor Manuel Villegas his top-job.

Javier Guerreron, health advisor to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in north Africa, refused to resign when it was discovered he’d received a jab, saying he had not violated any protocol. “I didn’t want to be vaccinated,” he said, adding that he “doesn’t like vaccines”.

